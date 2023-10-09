Senior taken to hospital after Byron crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 71-year-old man was transported to the hospital with facial injuries after a Sunday morning crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of County Road 5 SW at about 11:50 a.m. Oct. 8.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, the driver told law enforcement he fell asleep while driving and went off the road.

The man’s injuries suggested he had not been wearing a seatbelt, parkin said, as the man was taken to the hospital with facial contusions.