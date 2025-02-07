Senior housing project approved on Mason City’s North End

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Mason City approved a $13.1 million multi-family senior housing project at their Tuesday meeting.

According to the City, Horizon Development Group will develop a unit, “Encore Senior Living” with 45 units; 30 of which will be two-bedroom and 15 one-bedroom apartments.

“This is a big step in the development of that area,” said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

The development will be located at 508 N Delaware and 17 6th St. NE.

The project, financed mostly through low-income housing tax credits, will house qualified households ranging from 30% to 80% of the county-wide area median income.