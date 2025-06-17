Senators Klobuchar and Smith speak on the Senate floor, honoring lives of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith honored Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

The Hortmans were assassinated early Saturday morning when Vance Boelter shot and killed them in their home. Boelter also shot Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their home that same morning.

“Melissa is someone that I wish the whole senate and the whole nation knew. We treasured her in Minnesota. She was the epitome of what you want in a public servant,” said Senator Klobuchar.

“Even in the rough business of politics she was someone who never lost focus on our shared humanity,” said Senator Smith.

Both senators said lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will have to come together to fight back against political attacks.