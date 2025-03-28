Senators Grassley, Klobuchar re-introduce bills in effort to allow cameras in federal courts

(ABC 6 News) — Senators Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar have reintroduced two bills with bipartisan support.

The first bill would give federal judges, including the Supreme Court, the discretion to allow cameras in the courtroom while protecting the identities of witnesses and jurors.

Meanwhile, the second bill would specifically instruct the Supreme Court to permit television coverage of open sessions, unless a majority of the Court decides that doing so would violate due process.

Open sessions are sessions where members of the public are already invited to observe court proceedings in person.