Senators Grassley, Klobuchar lead introduction of resolution calling for return of kidnapped Ukrainian children

(ABC 6 News) — Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) led a bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday in introducing a resolution calling for the return of abducted Ukrainian children before a peace agreement is finalized to end the war in Ukraine.

The resolution, according to a press release from Senator Grassley’s office, condemns Russia’s abduction and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children and notes Russia’s invasion has increasingly exposed children to human trafficking and exploitation, child labor, sexual violence, hunger, injury, trauma and death.

“Putin’s inhumane and unprovoked attack on Ukraine started the largest war in Europe since World War II. He has kidnapped thousands of children to brainwash and Russify them in an attempt to destroy their cultural identity and heritage. The United States ought to demand these children are returned before inking a deal to end the war in Ukraine,” Grassley said via a press release.

“The mass kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russia is an atrocity. We cannot accept a world where children are abducted during wartime and used as a form of hostage-taking for negotiations. These children must be returned unconditionally before any peace deal is finalized,” Klobuchar said via a press release.

The full text of the resolution can be found here.