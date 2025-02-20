Senators Grassley and Klobuchar introduce Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A pair of Midwest senators are looking to lower prescription drug costs by importing drugs from Canada.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar introduced the Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act on Thursday.

Senator Klobuchar says brand name prescription drugs sold in the U.S. cost more than double as much as they do in Canada.

Grassley and Klobuchar led two bipartisan bills to promote competition and reduced drug prices in 2023.