Senator Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial postponed following weekend shootings

(ABC 6 News) — The jury trial in Senator Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial has been postponed because of the assassinations of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, along with the shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvonne.

Jury selection was supposed to begin Monday morning in Detroit Lakes. Instead, there was a hearing in which the judge granted to request to delay the trial.

No new date has been set.

Senator Mitchell is accused of using a crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes last April.