Senator Klobuchar to join bipartisan delegation in Ottawa, Canada

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar is traveling to Ottawa, Canada, as part of a bipartisan delegation with Senators Jeanna Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

While there, the Senators will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Minister of National Defense David McGuinty, Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly, the Business Council of Canada, and other leading Canadian companies and business groups.

“Canada is Minnesota’s neighbor, top trading partner and close friend. We share a deep bond grounded in trust and a shared commitment to democracy,” said Klobuchar via a press release. “I look forward to meeting with Canadian leaders to discuss how we can strengthen our partnership and bolster our trade relationship in the wake of President Trump’s across-the-board tariffs.”

Senator Klobuchar is Co-Chair of the Canada-U.S. Inter-Parliamentary Group.

This week, Klobuchar joined Cramer and Kaine in introducing a bipartisan resolution to recognize the U.S.-Canada partnership and its shared interests in economic, energy and critical minerals, and national security.

In April, Klobuchar’s bipartisan resolution with Kaine and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) to reverse President Trump’s across-the-board tariffs on Canadian goods passed the Senate.