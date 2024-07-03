Senator Klobuchar announces grant for carbon monoxide safety

Sen. Klobuchar announced a $200,000 grant to Minnesota's Department of Public Safety that will be used for carbon monoxide alarms.

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Amy Klobuchar announced a $200,000 federal grant for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The money will go to installing carbon monoxide alarms in homes and creating a public safety awareness campaign.

The funding was authorized by the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act that was signed into law in 2022. The bill was named after two young Minnesota boys who died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

In an interview with ABC 6 News, Senator Klobuchar stressed the importance of the grant. She stated that “the funding alone is going to get us 25-hundred families that are going to get carbon monoxide alarms and carbon monoxide alerts in their own homes, and we know they work.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires every year. On top of that, more than 100,000 visit emergency rooms, and over 14,000 are hospitalized.