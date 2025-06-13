Senator Joni Ernst responds to Israel’s attack on Iran

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Israel launched an attack on Iran’s capital of Tehran, with strikes killing top military officials.

In retaliation, Iran also launched its own missile attack on Israel.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus released the following statement on Friday morning:

“Join me in praying for Israel and the protection of Americans in the region and around the world. President Trump gave Iran an option for peace, but the regime proved it cannot be trusted by continuing to enrich its nuclear supply. This enrichment is only possible because the Biden administration refused to enforce sanctions on the world’s largest sponsor of terror that has American blood on its hands. Make no mistake, Iran cannot threaten the United States with nuclear weapons.”