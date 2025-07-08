Senator Joni Ernst endorses Randy Feenstra for governor

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst announced she will be endorsing Rep. Randy Feenstra for governor.

Related: Rep. Randy Feenstra announces bid for Iowa Governor

Ernst issued the following statement:

“Randy Feenstra is a proven conservative who has delivered results for Iowa in Congress, and I know that he will take that same workhorse mentality to Des Moines. It’s why I’m proud to endorse Randy Feenstra for Governor of Iowa. “Randy has worked with President Trump to secure our border, cut taxes for Iowa families, invest in our rural main streets, and support our farmers and agricultural communities. As Governor, he will grow our economy, stand with law enforcement, and take Iowa to new heights.”

Feenstra also issued a statement in response to the endorsement, saying:

“I’m humbled to be endorsed by my friend Senator Joni Ernst. She is a strong voice for Iowa — committed to eliminating wasteful spending, making government more efficient, supporting Iowa agriculture, and strengthening our military and national defense. “Together, Senator Ernst and I worked to pass President Trump’s ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill,’ which is now law and delivers big tax cuts for Iowa families, farmers, workers, seniors, and small businesses. As Governor, I’m eager to keep working with Senator Ernst to support our small businesses, let Iowa families keep more of their hard-earned money, and protect our state and country from foreign threats like China.”

Governor Kim Reynolds announced earlier this year she will not be seeking a third term in the position.

Related: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will not seek third term