Senator Jeremy Miller named Minnesota YMCA Champion

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Alliance of YMCAs named Senator Jeremy Miller of Winona the winner of its 2025 Minnesota YMCA Champion Award.

Miller was recognized for his long-standing support of YMCA programs and his commitment to the Winona Family YMCA, where he formerly served as a board member.

Courtesy: Minnesota Alliance of YMCAs

The award was presented at the Minnesota State Capitol on February 4th, bringing together YMCA staff, volunteers, and youth from 17 YMCAs across the state.

Every year, the Alliance recognizes elected officials for their leadership and support of policies that strengthen local YMCAs and the families they serve.