Senator Grassley pushes for more support for crime victims

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s longest-serving U.S. Senator is pushing for more support for crime victims.

Since Senator Chuck Grassley began his oversight of the Crime Victims Fund, the balance has spike from $1 billion to $4.3 billion.

In a letter to the head of the Department of Justice Pam Bondi, Grassley asked the DOJ to keep collecting criminal fines and deposit them into the CVF.

The fund helps cover expenses for survivors such as counseling, legal assistance, and funeral costs.