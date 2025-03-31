Senator Grassley introduces Judicial Relief Clarification Act of 2025

(ABC 6 News) — Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, introduced the Judicial Relief Clarification Act of 2025 on Monday.

The bill would limit federal court orders to parties directly before the court, ending the practice of universal injunctions and clarifying the constitutional role of the judicial branch.

Related: Grassley comments on potential impeachment of judges

Under the legislation, parties seeking nationwide relief would be required to file a class action lawsuit. The bill would amend the Administrative Procedure Act and Declaratory Judgment Act to limit courts’ decisions to the parties before them while also making temporary restraining orders immediately appealable.

Grassley released the following statement via a press release:

“For a number of years, but particularly in the last few months, we’ve increasingly seen sweeping orders from individual district judges that dictate national policy. Our Founders saw an important role for the judiciary, but the Constitution limits judges to exercising power over ‘cases’ or ‘controversies.’ Judges are not policymakers, and allowing them to assume this role is very dangerous. The Judicial Relief Clarification Act clarifies the scope of judicial power and resolves illegitimate judicial infringement upon the executive branch. It’s a commonsense bill that’s needed to provide long-term constitutional clarity and curb district courts’ growing tendency to overstep by issuing sweeping, nationwide orders.”