Senator Grassley introduces Foreign Agents Transparency Act

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Senator Chuck Grassley is introducing a new bill to enhance national security.

The Foreign Agents Transparency Act would ensure former foreign agents must register with the government.

“Foreign agents who fail to register their service to a foreign government or enterprise have an ongoing obligation to transparency, even after they’ve left their lobbying or policy-related job. Our bill restores the original intent of FARA by making foreign agents show their work to the American people. Policy makers and the public should know if someone or something is trying to influence policy decisions and public discourse to benefit a foreign interest,” Grassley said via a press release.