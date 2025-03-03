Senator Ernst to host father of Sarah Root at President Trump’s address

(ABC 6 News) — Ahead of President Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced that she will host Scott Root, father of the late Sarah Root, as her guest.

21-year-old Iowan Sarah Root was killed on January 31, 2016, by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk.

“Sarah’s Law” was passed into law as an amendment to the Laken Riley Act this year, requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes against Americans.

“It is an honor to welcome Scott Root as my guest for this week’s presidential address to Congress,” said Ernst via a press release. “After a nine-year battle for change, this week we remember Sarah and the fact that under the leadership of President Trump, our nation’s laws will no longer prioritize illegal immigrants over Americans. I continue to elevate Sarah’s story to the highest levels and partner with the White House to provide closure for her loved ones.”

“Senator Ernst has been working on this since the very beginning in 2016, and it means so much to me that, thanks in part to her work, Sarah’s life will not be forgotten. I would also like to thank President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and all the unseen people who have been instrumental in making this happen.” said Scott Root via a press release. “While nothing can bring my daughter back, with the passage of Sarah’s Law, I hope that no family has to endure what mine did ever again. My attendance at President Trump’s address this week not only honors Sarah but will help bring public attention to the efforts to ensure her killer faces justice.”