Senator Carla Nelson reacts to challenger running for her seat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson responded to her new opponent.

On Thursday, John Marshall High School teacher Simon Glaser said he would run against Nelson for the District 24 seat next year.

Related: Rochester teacher announces candidacy for MN State Senate Seat District 24

Now, Senator Nelson is welcoming Glaser to the race, saying everyone needs to be represented.

“We need to make sure all of our people are well-represented, and I look forward to a great race,” Nelson said.

Glaser’s decision to run comes as Minnesota faces a looming $6 billion budget deficit.

Glaser claims there is still plenty of money to go around.

The District 24 seat covers Dodge County and parts of Olmsted County.