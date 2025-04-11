Senate lawmakers discuss daylight saving time

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, U.S. Senate lawmakers discussed daylight saving time, a contentious issue for years.

Some are in favor of eliminating the time change.

“All of us have heard from our constituents on this. The American people are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott.

However, others are in favor of the biannual change, arguing longer evening hours means more playtime for kids and safer roads.

“Changing the clocks twice a year is relevant to road safety first and foremost because it affects the amount of ambient light during peak times for travel,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

President Trump has suggested stopping the practice, calling it inconvenient and costly.