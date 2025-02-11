Senate Committee advances Ernst bill pursuing COVID fraud

(ABC 6 News) – The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship passed Sen. Joni Ernst’s bill to help track down individuals who stole from COVID relief funds.

The “Complete COVID Collections Act” would extend the authority of the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery (SIGPR) to track down people who stole over $200 billion from COVID relief funds designed for small businesses.

Those programs were run on a first come, first serve basis, and many qualifying businesses were turned away when the money ran out.