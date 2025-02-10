Sen. Tina Smith and colleagues want answers on DOGE’s access to Department of Education data

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota and 15 other Democrats are seeking answers after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gained access to federal student loan data.

On Monday, they sent a letter to acting Secretary of Education Denise Carter. It comes as DOGE has reportedly gained access to the sensitive information of millions of federal student loan borrowers.

That information includes Social Security numbers, marital statuses, and income data.