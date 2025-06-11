Senator Smith presses U.S. Attorney General to investigate scam DMV texts

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Tina Smith wants the Trump Administration to combat a widespread text message scam that’s been affecting Minnesotans.

This comes as thousands on Minnesotans are reporting text messages from scammers pretending to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles. They urge people to make an online payment for an unidentified traffic violation or risk prosecution, loss of driving privileges, and a damaged credit score.

Related story: Minnesota DPS warns of fake messages imitating Driver and Vehicle Services

Smith is now pressing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate these texts, saying they go beyond just a minor annoyance.

“Beyond being a simple nuisance, these scams jeopardize the financial security of those it victimizes. And these messages threaten the peace of mind of thousands of Minnesotans who face the uncertainty of whether these messages are authentic.”

Smith added that “I appreciate the efforts of our state officials who have confirmed the inauthenticity of these messages and have urged caution, but this scale and sophistication of this scam campaign calls for a federal response.”

These fake messages have been reported across the country in states like Georgia, New York, Indiana, Florida, New Jersey, and Colorado.