Sen. Nicole Mitchell faces new ethics complaint

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota senator Nicole Mitchell faces new allegations that she failed to disclose financial conflicts of interest.

Since her burglary arrest in early 2024, members of the state legislature have filed two other ethics complaints against the DFL senator.

On April 17, Senator Steve Drazkowski filed a new complaint, embedded below, where he again alleged that Mitchell had a duty to recuse herself from votes related to her own employment.

This complaint was to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board (CFB), and claims that when Mitchell case the deciding vote to keep her job in the MN State Senate, she failed to disclose that her salary and benefits make a significant portion of her income.

“While the Board has not yet confirmed whether the matter will be placed on its agenda, it is expected to announce the agenda for its May 7, 2025, meeting on May 1,” a press release reads. “Senator Drazkowski is hopeful that the Board will take up the complaint under its authority granted by Minnesota Statute 10A.07.”