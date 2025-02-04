Sen. Klobuchar urges Trump administration to negotiate lower prescription drug prices

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is urging the Trump administration to continue negotiating lower prescription drug prices for people on Medicare.

Last month, 15 more medications were selected for Medicare drug price negotiation. Those negotiations could lead to billions of dollars in savings for taxpayers.

“There are those of us, especially me since I authored the bill, that are going to hold them accountable for this. We want them to do good. We want them to negotiate those prices,” Klobuchar said.

Any negotiated prices would not go into effect until 2027.