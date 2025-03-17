Sen. Klobuchar to visit 14 rural Minnesota counties this week

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is spending the week meeting with Minnesotans to focus on the state’s rural economy.

During her stops, she will be discussing the impacts of proposed tariffs, healthcare, avian flu, and Greater Minnesota infrastructure.

Klobuchar’s tour starts in Southern Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday. During that time, she will stop in Olmsted, Fillmore, Houston, Winona, Dakota, and Kandiyohi Counties. She will then visit counties in central and northern Minnesota later in the week.

In a statement, Klobuchar said, “This week I will meet with people across our state to hear ideas about what we can do to make rural Minnesota even stronger. From small business owners to seniors, getting direct information from Minnesotans is key.”