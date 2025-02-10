Sen. Klobuchar issues statement on cuts to health research funding

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke out on Monday in response to the proposed cuts to National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants.

Senator Klobuchar issued the following statement on the matter:

“This illegal move endangers critical clinical studies and research, and extinguishes hope for so many Americans looking for cures. At the University of Minnesota alone, it could derail life-saving medical research on cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. NIH research also supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country and spurs economic growth, including nearly 8,000 jobs and $1.7 billion of economic activity in Minnesota. This lawsuit is a crucial step to reversing this illegal move that will set back medical innovation and lead to unnecessary suffering.”