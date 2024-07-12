Sen. Klobuchar announces she is cancer-free

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is now cancer-free.

Klobuchar says doctors found a small white spot during an exam before having a procedure done to remove it.

The Senator was first diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in 2021. Klobuchar is reminding everyone to get their cancer screenings and exams.