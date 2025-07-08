Sen. Hoffman out of intensive care, now in transitional care

(KSTP) — State Sen. John Hoffman is out of intensive care and moving to “transitional care,” family members told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday night.

Senator Hoffman, seen below leaving the ICU, was shot nine times on June 14 when the suspected shooter, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, knocked on the door of his home and falsely identified himself as a police officer.

The Hoffman family says Boelter came to the door of their Champlin home around 2 a.m. and began shouting and pounding on the door, all while identifying himself as a police officer.

When the door opened, John attempted to lunge at the gun and was struck by gunfire from Boelter. When he fell, John’s wife, Yvette, tried to push Boelter and shut the door, at which point she was also struck by gunfire.

The Hoffmans’ daughter, Hope, shut and locked the door and called 911, notifying emergency responders of the shooting.

Hope was not physically injured in the shooting. Yvette, who was shot eight times, was released from the hospital last month.

Boelter is accused of going on to shoot and kill House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as their dog, Gilbert.