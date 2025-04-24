Sen. Grassley visits high school, small business on annual county tour

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s annual tour of all 99 counties made stops in Winnebago and Hancock counties Wednesday as he visited with high school students and a small manufacturing company to meet with voters both current and future.

At North Iowa High School in Buffalo Center, Sen. Grassley took some hard questions.

“Do you like Iowa or Iowa State?” one student asked.

“Hey, you’re asking the wrong guy, I’m a panther. UNI,” Grassley replied.

One of his many stops along the 45th year of his annual tour, the senator spoke with and took many questions from the students of the North Iowa district, something he says he always tries to commit to on his tour.

“I always go to 10 or 12 high schools a year because I never get any young people at my open town meetings,” Grassley said.

The students seemed to appreciate the time as well.

Alyssa Olson is a senior at North Iowa, and is exploring public service as a career option herself.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to have that one on one experience with him and get to talk when most kids don’t even get to meet that senator,” she said.

Not all of the questions were as fun though.

Some dived right into the hottest issues of the day – like tariffs.

“How do you see the new tariffs that have been enacted impacting rural communities like Buffalo Center?” another student asked.

In response, the senator talked about how agriculture is one of the first things other countries strike at when reciprocal tariffs are in play.

He also talked about some of the alternative options he’s been exploring at the capitol, like opening up the market for soybeans to be used in biodiesel fuel.

“If we can get that up to 5.3 billion gallons,” the senator said, “We’ll be able to open up these 5 or 6 biodiesel plants (in Iowa) and we’re going to make greater use of our soybeans and that will raise the price of soybeans.”

The tariff talk continued at the senator’s Hancock County stop: a small manufacturing company in Britt that makes and sells truck bed covers.

They’ve been hit hard by tariffs on some of their materials.

“We’re in fact experiencing a 9.5% increase right now on our aluminum products,” said co-owner Cheila Bakken Frayne. “So we in turn need to pass that on to our dealers.”

The senator’s tone there turned more cautiously optimistic, saying it was a wait and see opportunity.

“If it works, I’ll say, ‘Praise the Lord,'” Grassley said. “If it doesn’t work, I can say, ‘I told you so.” But so far it looks like it’s working from this standpoint.”

Not all of Sen. Grassley’s meetings have gone so well, however.

Prior to his visit to North Iowa High School, the senator’s town hall in Northwood turned heated when he faced questions about some of the Trump administration’s less popular actions.