Sen. Grassley to meet with Pete Hegseth before deciding whether to confirm him as Defense Secretary

(KCRG) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s office says he will meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, “in the coming weeks.”

In a video on Wednesday, Grassley said he will not announce whether he’ll vote to confirm Hegseth or President-Elect Donald Trump’s other nominees until after their senate hearings.

“It’s not uncommon to wait and make a decision on how to vote until after the committee hearing and all the facts are laid out on the table,” Grassley said.

Hegseth has faced allegations of sexual abuse and alcoholism from anonymous sources. He has denied both claims.

Iowa’s other senator, Joni Ernst, has said she will support Hegseth through the confirmation process.

Senator Grassley on Wednesday also laid out his priorities for the new congress, including law and order, lowering prescription drug costs, and putting “more farm” in a new farm bill.

