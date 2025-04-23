Sen. Grassley speaks on deportation of man to El Salvador over an “administrative error”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Senator Chuck Grassley spent Wednesday in northern Iowa hosting town halls as part of his 99 County Tour.

ABC 6 News caught up with the senator to ask where he stands on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador over an “administrative error.”

Grassley says Garcia’s return to the U.S. is not up to the U.S. government.

“If the president of El Salvador doesn’t want to give that prisoner up, he doesn’t have to give him up, and there’s no way we can do it because we’re not going to send the army down to El Salvador to get the job done,” Grassley said.

Grassley says the issue has to play out in the courts even after the Supreme Court ruled that Garcia must be returned to the U.S. It is an order, the Trump administration says, that is out of its hands.