Sen. Ernst and Rep. Hinson both face new challengers

(ABC 6 News) – Two new candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for Iowa’s congressional race against Republican incumbents.

Credit: Sage for Senate

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is being challenged by newcomer Nathan Sage, who is running for the Democratic Party.

Sage was raised in Mason City. He is a veteran of the Iraq War and executive director of the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce.

Ernst served in the Iowa National Guard, leading operations in Kuwait and Iraq. She also serves on multiple committees in the U.S. Senate. Ernst was first elected to the Senate in 2015, and will be running for reelection in 2026.

Credit: Kevin Techau for Congress

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 2nd District is being challenged by Kevin Techau.

Techau is an Air Force and Iowa Air National Guard veteran. He was also formerly the state’s commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, and a U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s northern district.

Hinson was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, and before then represented Iowa’s 67th district in the State House.