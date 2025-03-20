Sen. Chuck Grassley to hold town meeting in Franklin County tomorrow

(ABC 6 News) – Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is holding a town meeting in Franklin County this Friday, March 21st.

The visit is part of his annual 99 county meetings. The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Courthouse in Hampton from 9 to 10 a.m.

In a statement, Grassley said “You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent. I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments. My annual 99 county meetings are one way I regularly keep in touch with Iowans to better represent them at the policymaking tables in Washington.”

The meeting is open to the public and media, but seating is first come, first served. Grassley will be available for 15 minutes after the meeting to answer questions from reporters.