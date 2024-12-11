Sen. Chuck Grassley issues statement on FBI Director Wray’s resignation announcement
(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) issued a statement Wednesday, regarding the announcement that FBI Director Christopher Wray plans to resign in January when President Joe Biden leaves office.
RELATED: FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden’s term in January
The following is the statement from Grassley that was sent to ABC 6 News via email:
“Wray’s departure is an opportunity for a new era of transparency and accountability at the FBI. Future FBI Directors ought to learn a lesson from Wray’s mistakes. Stonewalling Congress, breaking promises, applying double standards and turning your back on whistleblowers is no longer going to cut it.”