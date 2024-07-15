Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacts to Trump shooting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot in an attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooting killed one civilian as well as the shooter.

Following the shooting, Senator Amy Klobuchar responded, saying the attack was not only on Trump, but on democracy.

“We need to be willing to pick up the phone. We need to be willing to reach out to people that have different political beliefs than we do and look them in the eye and discuss issues. That’s what democracy is all about,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is also calling on federal officials to examine the Secret Service and how they protect politicians in violent attacks.