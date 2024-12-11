Sen. Amy Klobuchar gives statement on FBI Director Wray’s planned resignation
(ABC 6 News) – Following FBI Director Christopher Wray’s announcement to resign in January after President Joe Biden leaves office, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minnesota) issued a statement to ABC 6 News via email.
RELATED: FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden’s term in January
The following is the statement from Klobuchar.
“The motto of the FBI is ‘Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity’ and those words perfectly describe Christopher Wray. For decades, he has dedicated his life to law enforcement and public safety. Appointed by President Trump to lead the FBI and overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate, he has earned the support and respect of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He has upgraded the FBI’s capacity to take on cyberterrorism and protect national security, all while improving morale. Christopher Wray has served our country faithfully, always putting his responsibility to the American people first, and I am thankful for his leadership.”