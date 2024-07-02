Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig hope to crack down on illegal fentanyl sales

Sen. Klobuchar and Rep. Craig crack down on fentanyl sales

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig are hoping to crack down on illegal fentanyl sales happening on social media.

A new bill would require social media companies to report illegal drug sales on their sites directly to law enforcement.

This comes as a result of opioid deaths skyrocketing, and in Minnesota, 92% of these deaths are due to fentanyl.

“These just have not been policed, and the police want to be able to police it because this is like modern day drug dealing,” Sen. Klobuchar said via a Zoom interview. “It used to be on the street corner. Now one-third of these cases come out of social media.”

Sen. Klobuchar introduced the bill in the Senate, and it passed the Judiciary Committee last year. Meanwhile, Rep. Craig’s version of the bill has bipartisan support in the House.