Semi-truck vs. pedestrian crash in Austin, no one hurt

(ABC 6 News) – There was a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened in Austin Thursday morning, Mower County Chief Deputy David Pike said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at I-90 and 14th Street. A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a semi-truck.

An official from Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash victim had no injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At the time, the identities of the driver and the pedestrian are unknown.