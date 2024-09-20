Semi-truck overturns on Hwy 63, driver injured

(ABC 6 News) — At around 4 PM on Thursday afternoon, a 64-year-old semi-truck driver was injured in a crash on Highway 63.

According to Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report, a gust of wind caused the truck to overturn on its side into a ditch as it was traveling southbound.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. MSP will release more information at 6:30 AM on Friday.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department and Spring Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene.