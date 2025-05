(ABC 6 News) – A semi truck driver was airlifted with life threatening injuries after a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 35.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was going north on I-35 around 4:33 a.m. when it ended up in the median ditch and rolled over.

The driver, 66-year-old Roger Don Payne of Dodge Center was flown to Saint Marys in Rochester with life threatening injuries.