Semi rollover in Hayfield blocks Hwy 56

(ABC 6 News) – Highway 56 is closed near Hayfield after a semi-truck with a trailer full of hogs rolled over on Sunday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to the area of Hwy 56 and 680th Street just north of Hayfield around 4:25 p.m.

MSP says the rollover blocked both the north and south lanes on the road. As of 7:30 p.m., the road remains closed.

There were no injuries to the driver of the semi and no other vehicles involved, but some of the pigs died as a result of the crash.

Witnesses passing by the scene tell ABC 6 there are pigs all over the area, estimating up to 160 of them.

The investigation into the crash remains open and active.