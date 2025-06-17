Semi driver accused of threatening other driver with gun on I-90

(ABC 6 News) – A Forest City truck driver is accused of pointing a pistol with attached suppressor at another car during a road rage incident on I-90.

Howard Michael Nielsen, 65, faces the following Mower County charges: two counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; a count of felony possession of a suppressor without a license; and a charge of gross misdemeanor carrying a pistol without a permit.

According to court documents, on June 13, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper responded to a caller on I-90 in Mower County, who said another driver in a light blue Peterbilt semi truck had pointed a gun at him while they were driving in the construction zone near the Elkton exit.

The driver later told law enforcement that Nielsen had driven up behind his car at an extremely high speed in the work zone, had pointed what he thought was a blue laser at him while tailgating, honked, and eventually stuck his arm out the driver’s side window, pointing a gun at him until he sped up to create distance and exited.

Shortly after the call, the trooper located the suspect vehicle, which had an Iowa traffic plate, in Austin. The trooper stopped the car, spoke to Nielsen, and learned he had a knife and a gun on the truck bed.

According to court documents, the trooper located a tan .45 caliber pistol with an eight- to nine-inch suppressor attached to the end of the barrel.

The trooper noted the gun was loaded with live rounds.

According to court documents, Nielsen initially said someone might have called the MSP because “maybe they just don’t like truckers” or “maybe someone thought I was too close behind him.”

He then admitted that he “might” have shown another driver his gun through the window, but he denied pointing it at anyone.

According to court documents, Nielsen then complained that the other driver was “not even doing the speed limit” through the construction zone, had slowed down to 50 mph, and had hit his brakes repeatedly.

According to Minnesota state statue, drivers are required to drive at no more than 45 miles per hour in a work zone when workers are present, and/or any lanes have been closed for construction.

“(The trooper) confirmed with the defendant that he showed him his gun because Victim A was driving slowly, and the defendant responded, ‘yeah,'” court documents read.

Nielsen did have a conceal and carry permit out of Winnebago County, court documents allege, but Iowa’s gun permits do not apply in Minnesota. Nielsen did not have any documentation about the suppressor, according to court documents, and was taken to the Mower County Jail.

There was a second person in the victim driver’s car, according to court documents, leading to a second 2nd-degree assault charge for Nielsen.

The truck driver posted $10,000 bond with conditions Monday, May 16 — including surrendering his firearms, ammunition, and any explosives to a family member.