SEMAC awards $302K in arts grants throughout southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) announced it has awarded 42 arts grants totaling $302,834 throughout southeast Minnesota.

The grants include 34 Legacy Grants for $264,074, four Programming Grants for $18,760, and four Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $20,000.

Listed by county, grants for arts programming were awarded to the following arts organizations, schools, and other nonprofit organizations in the ABC 6 News viewing area.

Dodge County

Mantorville Art Guild received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Youth Summer Art Camp 2023.

Mantorville Economic Development Authority received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Larger than Life 2023 Support.

Mantorville Theatre Company received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 50th Anniversary MTC Summer Melodrama Season.

Fillmore County

Lanesboro Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Disrupting the Binding: Social Justice in Rural MN.

Lanesboro Businesses Promotion Group received a $4,980 Legacy grant for Downtown Art Pocket Park.

Lanesboro Community Theatre received a $4,800 Programming grant for Summer 2023 production of The Sound of Music.

Peterson Committee for the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for The Arts Blossom in Peterson – Summer Music Series.

Rushford Area Society of the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Seussical.

Mower County

Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Celebrating our 2022-2023 Season.

Welcome Center received a $2,180 Legacy grant for Inviting Table Community Dinners.

Olmsted County

Eyota Days Committee received a $3,960 Programming grant for Midsummer Night’s Dream – Prairiefire Theatre.

Gallery 24 Artists Collaborative received a $9,299 Legacy grant for Summer Art Classes.

Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Med City Talking Trails.

Rochester Civic Theatre received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Matilda the Musical.

Rochester Ensemble of Dance received a $10,000 Legacy grant for The Polar Express dance production.

Rochester Male Chorus received a $10,000 Legacy grant for A Jazzy Christmas.

Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Royalties and Artist Stipends for 2023-24 Season.

Rochesterfest received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Rochesterfest 2023 Featuring Local Entertainment.

Sing Out Loud received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Youth Choral Music Community Outreach Initiative.

Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Professional Coaching for Youth Musicians.

Winona County

City of Winona Parks & Recreation received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Prairie Island Campground: Campfire Concert Series.

Frozen River Film Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Presenting Documentary Film Art.

Minnesota Marine Art Museum received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Water Music: Driftless.

Project FINE received a $4,940 Legacy grant for Cultural Arts & Ancestry.

River Arts Alliance received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Family Art Day 2023.

Sandbar Storytelling Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2023 Festival.

Theatre du Mississippi received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 25th Anniversary Season.

Winona Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Libby Larsen commission, premier and recording.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature.

The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.