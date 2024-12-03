Self-rescue tips if you fall through the ice

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday morning, two boys were rescued from cracking ice on Silver Creek Reservoir.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation but actually fall through the ice, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has step-by-step instructions for self-rescue:

First, do not panic, do not try to remove winter clothing, and turn toward the direction from which you came.

Then, place your arms up on the unbroken ice and kick your feet to pull yourself up.

Finally, when you are out, lay flat and roll away from the ice hole.

However, if you see somebody else in trouble, it is a different story.

“If you see someone fall though the ice, it’s important to not go out to them. So we recommend that you call 9-1-1 first and then you can yell to them to stay calm and put their arms on the ice,” said Nicole Biagi of the Minnesota DNR.