SEIU Members to deliver petitions on fair contracts for workers at Mayo St. Mary’s Hospital

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, SEIU Healthcare MN & IA announced plans to deliver a petition to Mayo leadership, calling for Mayo to meet core demands of workers, and give an update on the bargaining session from Tuesday.

The bargaining session was for over 1,600 workers at St. Mary’s Hospital.

While some progress has already been made, there are bigger issues that have yet to be dealt with. These issues are wages that respect frontline workers who kept hospitals running during the pandemic, increased training for new hires, floating holidays for workers of diverse backgrounds, and more.

Ahead of them delivering the petition, bargaining teams will urge the need for a fair contract, ensuring Mayo respects essential staff.

The petition itself has around 500 signatures.

This follows a recent win for unionized Mayo workers, who received a huge wage increase.