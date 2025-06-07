SEIU and Mayo Clinic reach Methodist Campus contract agreement

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) at Mayo Clinic’s Methodist Campus voted unanimously to accept the hospital’s contract offer on Friday.

The new contract offers workers wage increases over the next three years that align with the raises SEIU members at the Saint Marys Campus earned back in April.

In the first year of the contract, employees will see pay increases between 14-17%. In the second year, they will receive another 4% increase and in the third year, another 3%.

The third year of that contract lines up with when Saint Marys workers will return to the negotiating table with Mayo Clinic. The Methodist Campus contract states if Saint Marys workers achieve a raise higher than 3%, Methodist workers will get that too.

The Methodist contract also includes language to say if Saint Marys workers chose to strike in 2027 as part of their contract negotiations, Methodist workers cannot be forced to cross that picket line and work at the Saint Marys Campus in the meantime.

“We feel good about this, the bargaining team recommended a yes vote and the bargaining unit heard that loud and clear and voted unanimously to accept this decision. There was not one no vote, so clearly people are happy,” said internal organizer Hallie Wallace.

Mayo Clinic sent ABC 6 a statement following the vote saying:

“Mayo Clinic is pleased to have reached a contract agreement with the allied health groups represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) on the Methodist Campus. The agreement aligns with key elements of the SEIU contract at Saint Marys and how Mayo Clinic adjusted nonunion wages over the last few years.”