Security ramping up at health insurance companies following UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death

(KSTP) — As investigators in New York City and beyond ramp up the manhunt for Brian Thompson’s killer, companies here at home are ramping up security.

The usual busy Medica campus in Minnetonka is now shut down. A spokesperson confirmed the closure, telling 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “It is a precautionary measure due to the threat of violence against health insurers.”

“What wisely everybody should do is reevaluate their security program and make sure it’s comprehensive in dealing with prevention,” said Mike Olson, CEO of 360 Security Services, which is based in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, United Healthcare —where Thompson was the CEO — says it’s ramping up security at its Minnetonka headquarters.

The company said in a statement, “We are partnering with local law enforcement to ensure a safe work environment and reinforce security guidelines and building access policies.”

“Threat assessment is the best form of preventing violence,” Olson said.

Olson, a former U.S. Secret Service special agent, says he’s getting flooded with requests from potential corporate clients.

“Our phone is ringing, there’s a lot of people looking to scale up and try to get private sector security details in and quite frankly, there are only so many resources in the state.”

An Eden Praire police report documents a death threat against a media relations executive at UnitedHealth Group on Thursday.

Olson says protecting corporate personnel can be a balancing act.

“Somebody wants, say, it’s early in the morning, ‘I just want to go out, go for a walk, I don’t want you around me.’ That’s really incumbent on the security detail to say, ‘Well, we’d like to at least trail you or be in the vicinity in case there are any issues.’”

Police say at the time of his death, Thompson was walking alone without any security.

Meanwhile, back here at home, Medica confirms it’s scrubbed bios of its foundation board of directors and staff as a precaution.