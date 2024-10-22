Secretary of State Blinken talks ceasefire in Israel

(ABC 6 News) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The trip was an effort to jumpstart ceasefire talks following another deadly airstrike in Lebanon.

U.S. officials say they want to take advantage of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to help reach a resolution.

Secretary Blinken also discussed Israel’s plans to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran. Many fear this could turn into an all-out war between the two countries.