Secretary Naig announces 33 Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Grants for schools

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced 33 schools or school districts will receive grants to participate in the Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Program for Schools.

The program connects Iowa schools with Chose Iowa members to encourage school food service programs to purchase and serve ingredients and products sourced from local farmers and small businesses.

The program was authorized during the 2024 legislative session and is an initiative of Choose Iowa.

“This Choose Iowa pilot program is yet another way we’re connecting Iowa farmers and small businesses with schools to provide fresh, local, and nutritious food to our students. This one-year pilot program saw strong demand from interested schools that far exceeded the available program budget,” said Secretary Naig via a press release. “As Choose Iowa continues to expand, we will work to open even more opportunities to connect local producers and school food programs. Choose Iowa’s membership is growing quickly and is already demonstrating how it can be a powerful tool for strengthening and growing our rural communities.”

The program has a budget of $70,000, and each school was eligible to apply for up to $1000 per school building.

Schools receiving grants include Hampton-Dumont Community School District, Riceville Community School District, Osage Community School District, Decorah Community School District, and St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

Eligible products that can be purchased include meat and poultry, dairy products (other than milk), eggs, honey and produce. Funding for milk is available through a different federal program.