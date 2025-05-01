Second TX man charged in LeRoy ATM theft fails to appear in court

(ABC 6 News) – A second Houston, Texas man faces charges in connection with a LeRoy ATM robbery in January of this year.

According to court documents, at about 3 a.m. Jan. 11, Mower County deputies responded to First State Bank in LeRoy.

A caller told responders she was awakened by a loud bang near the bank, then say that a silver truck had run into the ATM on the north side. It had left the area, according to court documents.

According to court documents, police located video of three people wearing black with white face masks exiting the truck, using prybars to pull the cover off the ATM, then attaching the chains to the truck.

One of the suspects got into the truck and used it to pull the ATM off the concrete. The others took the “cassette” holding the cash out of the ATM, then got back into the truck and drove off.

Markell Kinney, 22, was arrested just across the border in Iowa, and later pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000, 1st degree damage to property, fleeing in a motor vehicle.

On March 28, the Mower County Attorney’s Office charged another man — 21-year-old Marcus Anderson — with theft over $5,000 and 1st-degree damage to property.

Court documents allege that the investigating officers used records from Kinney’s phone and AT&T tower data to place Kinney’s phone and another one owned by one of Anderson’s family members in various LeRoy and Iowa locations on the night of Jan. 10 and the morning of the 11th.

Court documents also allege that investigators found photos of Anderson wearing clothing that was located during the investigation.

Anderson was scheduled to appear in court May 1. He did not appear at his hearing, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.