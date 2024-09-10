Second man pleads guilty to 2021 Rochester shooting

(ABC 6 News) – The second defendant in a 2021 downtown Rochester shooting near the 1st Avenue parking ramp entered a petition to plead guilty Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Nautica Cox, now 25, was originally charged with three counts of aiding and abetting a second-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm following the death of Todd Lorne Banks, Jr.

RELATED: Minneapolis man pleaded not guilty to July shooting in downtown Rochester – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Cox was scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

His petition to plead guilty states he agrees to plead to one count of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder in exchange for 180 months, an amended count of aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault a concurrent 180-month sentence, as well as the count of felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for a 60-month sentence, also served concurrently.

Cox’s sentence would be for a total of 180 months, then, or 15 years.

Cox’s plea hearing had not been scheduled by 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

Co-defendant Derrick Timothy Days pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree assault in 2022, and was sentenced to 35.5 years.